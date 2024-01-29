Reviewing Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and B. Riley Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $1.66 billion 0.37 -$159.83 million ($2.55) -7.78

Abacus Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than B. Riley Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Abacus Life and B. Riley Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11% B. Riley Financial -4.16% -7.28% -0.54%

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Abacus Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, securities lending, fund and asset management, direct lending, venture capital, proprietary trading, and investment services; merger and acquisition, restructuring advisory, and recapitalization services; public and private equity offerings; and debt financing solutions. This segment also trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Financial Consulting segment offers bankruptcy restructuring and turnaround management, forensic accounting and litigation support, valuation and appraisal, and real estate services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment provides auction and liquidation services. The Communications segment offers dial-up, mobile broadband and digital subscriber line services under the NetZero and Juno brands; cloud communication services; VoIP cloud-based technology and communication devices and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone voice, text, and data services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Consumer segment provides licensing of trademarks; and sells laptop and computer accessories. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.