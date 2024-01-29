Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:REXR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 189,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,665. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,359,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after purchasing an additional 525,010 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

