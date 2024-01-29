Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,196.02 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $27,196.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017106 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.23 or 0.99763657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011255 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00195524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

