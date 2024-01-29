Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,101.94 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).

On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.23. The company has a market cap of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.

RR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.08) in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.33 ($2.91).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

