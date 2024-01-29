Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £12,101.94 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,377.31).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, Helen McCabe purchased 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £4,042 ($5,135.96) per share, for a total transaction of £12,126 ($15,407.88).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RR opened at GBX 305.40 ($3.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.23. The company has a market cap of £25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,527.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.73.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
