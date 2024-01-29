Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.41

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.41 and last traded at $141.48, with a volume of 100334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.76.

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

