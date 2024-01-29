Roth Mkm Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap
Snap Stock Down 0.2 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,204.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,553. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 245,555 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snap by 44.5% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Snap by 6.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend tax calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.