Royal Bank of Canada Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Olin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OLN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.96. 551,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 10.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

