Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,202,742,000 after buying an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

