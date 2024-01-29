Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,705,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.62% of Royalty Pharma worth $100,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 923,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 258.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

