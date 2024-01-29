RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,212. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.