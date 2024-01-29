Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 558,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $136.14.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.