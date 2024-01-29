San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SJT stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

