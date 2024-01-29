Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 37.9% in January

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,653,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 1,199,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16,538.0 days.

Sandfire Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF remained flat at $4.35 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

Get Sandfire Resources alerts:

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.