Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

SGMO stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

