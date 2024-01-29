Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 3.7 %

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

OTCMKTS:SDMHF traded up $9.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.00. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $175.12 and a 12 month high of $378.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.24 and a 200 day moving average of $247.10.

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.