Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 3.7 %
About Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: BJ’s Wholesale Club offers value
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.