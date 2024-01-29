Savant Capital LLC Acquires 2,391 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $187.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

