Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.