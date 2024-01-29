Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $84.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.