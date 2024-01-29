Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Woodward worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $8,876,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Woodward by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Trading Up 0.3 %

Woodward stock opened at $139.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.38. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

