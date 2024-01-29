Savant Capital LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,167,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,876,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT opened at $123.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.