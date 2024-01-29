Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHE opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.