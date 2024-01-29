Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $504.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.28 and a 200-day moving average of $475.73. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

