Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2,809.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,848 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

DFLV stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

