Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.