Savant Capital LLC Sells 860 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $262.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

