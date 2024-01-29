SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

