Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $155,757,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

