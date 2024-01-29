Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 14,424 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 144.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $36.66 and a 1 year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.