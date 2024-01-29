Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

