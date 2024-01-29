Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

