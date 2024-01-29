Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

