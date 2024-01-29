Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

