Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Schindler Price Performance
Schindler stock remained flat at $229.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.70. Schindler has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $237.00.
Schindler Company Profile
