Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in January

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Schindler stock remained flat at $229.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.70. Schindler has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

