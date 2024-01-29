Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNDE opened at $26.57 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.