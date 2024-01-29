Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 7.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. 321,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,147. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

