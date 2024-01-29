Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is James J. Burns & Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 298,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

