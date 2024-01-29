Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $70.41. 178,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,285. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

