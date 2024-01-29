Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is HC Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,039. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

