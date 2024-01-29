Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Science 37 Price Performance

Shares of Science 37 stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 390,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,086. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Science 37 alerts:

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

Science 37 Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science 37 by 34.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science 37 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Science 37 by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 353,156 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,766,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 23.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 268,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.