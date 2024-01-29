Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Given “Hold” Rating at Craig Hallum

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Science 37 Price Performance
Shares of Science 37 stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 390,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,086. Science 37 has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $13.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.52.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 206.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37
Science 37 Company Profile
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
