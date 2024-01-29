Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$10.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on SES. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.96.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

