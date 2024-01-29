Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,767,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 489,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 282,489 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.25. 263,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,433. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

