Security Financial Services INC. Buys New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.67 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 511,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.