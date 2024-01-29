Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWB stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,879. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.60.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

