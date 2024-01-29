Security Financial Services INC. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 223,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,522. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

