Security Financial Services INC. Has $534,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 97.3% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 159,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,545. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

