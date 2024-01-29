Security Financial Services INC. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.15. 268,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

