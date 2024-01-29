Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 26,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.67. 217,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,473. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

