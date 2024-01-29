Security Financial Services INC. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,639,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after acquiring an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,554,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 181.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 222,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 4,971.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JAVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.78. 34,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,751. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $489.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

