Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 331,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,697,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 213,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 116,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock remained flat at $46.63 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 424,351 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

