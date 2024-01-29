Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.09. The stock had a trading volume of 247,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,046. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.